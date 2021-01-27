OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Stock Price Down 9.3%

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s stock price traded down 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.23. 1,286,209 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,115,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OpGen in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on OpGen from $5.00 to $5.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $50.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). OpGen had a negative net margin of 586.99% and a negative return on equity of 154.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that OpGen, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 54,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of OpGen as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

