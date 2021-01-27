Opium (OPIUM) Market Cap Achieves $17.20 Million

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Opium coin can now be purchased for $4.13 or 0.00013837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Opium has a total market capitalization of $17.20 million and approximately $954,641.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Opium has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00050716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00134466 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00300540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00069610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00071719 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00037135 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

Buying and Selling Opium

