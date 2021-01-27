Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Trip.com Group in a research note issued on Sunday, January 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.00) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.95). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.12 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TCOM. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HSBC raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, New Street Research cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.34.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average of $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in Trip.com Group by 356.8% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 518,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after buying an additional 404,730 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,722,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at $239,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 74.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 231,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 99,288 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at $1,567,000.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.