Oppenheimer Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $275.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MSFT. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Summit Insights cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.36.

MSFT stock opened at $232.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.51. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $234.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tatro Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

