Oppenheimer Weighs in on Caterpillar Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Caterpillar in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.98.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.45.

NYSE:CAT opened at $187.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.91. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $200.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,840,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

