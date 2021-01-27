(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.39

(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and traded as low as $1.35. (OPS.V) shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 24,700 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of (OPS.V) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get (OPS.V) alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.39.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for (OPS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (OPS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.