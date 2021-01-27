Opus (OPT) Price Down 53% Over Last Week

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 50.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, Opus has traded 53% lower against the U.S. dollar. Opus has a market cap of $147,005.40 and $1,363.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Opus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00069098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.96 or 0.00900367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00052340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.15 or 0.04447676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015572 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017875 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus (OPT) is a token. It launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.