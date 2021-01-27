Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,326 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Oracle by 260.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $249,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,354 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Oracle by 31.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,600 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Oracle by 49.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,508,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,703 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3,764.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $131,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,932 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oracle by 18.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,742,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $581,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,153 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

ORCL traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $62.53. The company had a trading volume of 277,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,481,023. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.77. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $184.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

