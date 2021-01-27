Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Shares Down 11.6% Following Insider Selling

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) shares were down 11.6% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 17,536,299 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 53,004,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Specifically, major shareholder Joseph Hernandez sold 176,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total value of $91,521.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,023,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,478.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Koski sold 310,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total value of $133,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,185,442 shares of company stock valued at $3,421,115. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $71.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Oragenics, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 268,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.35% of Oragenics at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

