Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) PT Raised to $12.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Aegis from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Aegis’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ORMP traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.48. 2,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,849. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.76 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.98. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $7.60.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 424.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORMP. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 16,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 197,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 15,503 shares during the last quarter. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

