Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) fell 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.75. 12,316,934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 14,828,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OEG shares. B. Riley cut shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Orbital Energy Group from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $317.34 million, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 71.85% and a negative net margin of 47.16%. The business had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orbital Energy Group, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orbital Energy Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 74,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of Orbital Energy Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

