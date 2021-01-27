Orbs (ORBS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.19 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $33.29 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orbs has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00068695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $283.31 or 0.00928992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00050733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.38 or 0.04372182 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00015430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018005 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs (CRYPTO:ORBS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

Orbs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

