Orchid (OXT) Market Cap Tops $99.09 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000888 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $99.09 million and $12.28 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00069035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.03 or 0.00922839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00049779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,322.32 or 0.04357763 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018009 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

