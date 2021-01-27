Orient Walt Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.14 Million (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for about $0.0659 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orient Walt has a market cap of $6.25 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00051216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00133977 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00287964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00068870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00070083 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00036310 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,857,869 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

Orient Walt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.