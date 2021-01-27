Origin Dollar (OUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.03 Million

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Origin Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003180 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $7.03 million and $4,241.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00051593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00133165 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00285672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00068680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00069440 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00036257 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,018,095 tokens. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

