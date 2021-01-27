Origin Sport Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Origin Sport has a market cap of $629,991.98 and approximately $829,887.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003230 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00074860 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.