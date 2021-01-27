Orosur Mining Inc. (OMI.TO) (TSE:OMI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.39

Orosur Mining Inc. (OMI.TO) (TSE:OMI) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.47. Orosur Mining Inc. (OMI.TO) shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 28,352 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.27. The company has a market cap of C$87.96 million and a PE ratio of -78.33.

Orosur Mining Inc. (OMI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:OMI)

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

