Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

NYSE:OSK traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,508. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $96.95.

In related news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,133.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

