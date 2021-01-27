Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)’s stock price was down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.16. Approximately 1,168,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 985,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OR shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $13.53 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.62 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 72.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The company’s revenue was down 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,057,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,132,000 after buying an additional 543,411 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 198.5% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,222,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,341,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,418,000 after acquiring an additional 94,026 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

