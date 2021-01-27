Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) (TSE:OSK) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.55

Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) (TSE:OSK) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and traded as low as $2.99. Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 1,088,692 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OSK. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.46.

Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) (TSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Osisko Mining Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) Company Profile (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.