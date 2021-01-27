Ossiam Shiller Barclays Cape Europe Sector Value TR UCITS ETF 1C EUR Acc (CAPE.L) (LON:CAPE) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $365.75

Ossiam Shiller Barclays Cape Europe Sector Value TR UCITS ETF 1C EUR Acc (CAPE.L) (LON:CAPE)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $365.75 and traded as high as $374.40. Ossiam Shiller Barclays Cape Europe Sector Value TR UCITS ETF 1C EUR Acc (CAPE.L) shares last traded at $372.65, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 365.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 330.87.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Ossiam Shiller Barclays Cape Europe Sector Value TR UCITS ETF 1C EUR Acc (CAPE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ossiam Shiller Barclays Cape Europe Sector Value TR UCITS ETF 1C EUR Acc (CAPE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.