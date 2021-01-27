Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Trading Down 10.2%

Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) were down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.17 and last traded at $46.40. Approximately 1,482,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,177,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.68.

OZON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Ozon in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.46.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OZON. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth about $799,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Ozon in the fourth quarter worth about $6,902,000. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,987,000.

About Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

