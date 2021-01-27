PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,282 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of PACCAR worth $36,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $97.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.04. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.53.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

