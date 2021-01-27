Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,476 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,476 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Big Lots worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIG. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

BIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

