Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,428 Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 79.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,411,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,424,000 after purchasing an additional 334,645 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 95.7% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 492,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,902,000 after purchasing an additional 241,000 shares during the last quarter. Darrell & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,820,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 515.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 90,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $123.82.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 101.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.18.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

