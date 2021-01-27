Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 11,184 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Sonic Automotive worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 75.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 2.58. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $49.21.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAH. Bank of America raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

