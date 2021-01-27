Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 329 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $378.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.18. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.08 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.57.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

