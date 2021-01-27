Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 48 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NVR by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of NVR by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR opened at $4,545.72 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,043.01 and a 12-month high of $4,610.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,111.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,051.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,860.60.

In related news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,201.47, for a total transaction of $1,050,367.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,101,976.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,180.01, for a total value of $3,553,008.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,932,736.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,283 shares of company stock worth $9,686,916 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.