Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 198,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $4,143,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 123,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $60.41.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

