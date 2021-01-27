Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

TECH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.45.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $340.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.43. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $155.17 and a 12 month high of $361.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.12, for a total value of $2,520,431.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,645,730.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,680 shares of company stock worth $22,479,696. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.