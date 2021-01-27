Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25,207 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 184,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 41,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGM. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.59.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.16. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.02. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

