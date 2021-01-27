Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,227 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 5,549,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 325,118 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 3,503.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,473,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,000 after purchasing an additional 272,301 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,667,000 after purchasing an additional 928,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,063,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAF opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $59,359,555.14. Insiders sold a total of 31,125,012 shares of company stock valued at $297,056,224 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

