Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 219.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 30.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 24,288 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $719,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Shares of ABG opened at $155.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.13 and its 200-day moving average is $119.51. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $269.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

