Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.19 Million Position in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of The Michaels Companies worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,909,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 9.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,797,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,005,000 after acquiring an additional 246,725 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 620,679 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after acquiring an additional 94,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 236.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 814,918 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on MIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

MIK opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 3.18.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The Michaels Companies’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

