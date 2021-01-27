Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Ameren by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,444,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,321,000 after acquiring an additional 160,224 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Ameren by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,427,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,970,000 after acquiring an additional 69,711 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Ameren by 2.3% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,738,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,483,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Ameren by 1.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,382,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,341,000 after acquiring an additional 16,249 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ameren by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,073,000 after acquiring an additional 277,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AEE. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.14.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $75.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.93.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

