Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.22 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 98.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,360,022 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,408,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.12.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.60. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $81.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

