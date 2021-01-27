Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Northern Trust by 1,482.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 81.8% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Northern Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $93.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day moving average of $86.05. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $104.45.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.47.

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 2,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $215,761.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

