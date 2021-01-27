Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of EXP opened at $110.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $116.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.88 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $228,594.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,371.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 16,051 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,298 shares of company stock worth $11,711,978. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on EXP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.10.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.