Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE opened at $63.13 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.98.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $157,980.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

