Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 107.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,071 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 0.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 331,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 44,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 7.5% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 6.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 5.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.60. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $29.34.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. VTB Capital downgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank downgraded The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

