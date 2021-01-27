Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $1.12 Million in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.59. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $605,044.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $576,042.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,369.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,315 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,989. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

