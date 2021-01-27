Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 105,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.53.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $63.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

