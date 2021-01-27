Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,909 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Group 1 Automotive worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPI shares. TheStreet raised Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

Shares of GPI opened at $152.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.49. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $162.65.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,051 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,342. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

