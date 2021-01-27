Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,120 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 144.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,518,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,375,000 after purchasing an additional 136,605 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in NetEase by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,766,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NetEase by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $795,481,000 after purchasing an additional 71,487 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in NetEase by 310.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 913,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,740,000 after purchasing an additional 690,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Overlook Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth about $391,925,000.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $121.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.15. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $128.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. On average, analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.