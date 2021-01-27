Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 120.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2,822.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 31.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 67.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.64. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $47.90.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,294,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,384.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $371,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,414.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SEE shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.92.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

