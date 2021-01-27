Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cfra lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

CMS opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $69.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.51.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

