Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RBC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,248,000 after buying an additional 662,708 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 201.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Regal Beloit in the second quarter valued at $485,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 10.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Regal Beloit in the third quarter valued at $865,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBC opened at $130.91 on Wednesday. Regal Beloit Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.99 and a fifty-two week high of $146.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $758.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.90 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RBC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Regal Beloit from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Regal Beloit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $50,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

