Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,161 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,250 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,352,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $617,050.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD opened at $123.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 121.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.87 and its 200 day moving average is $101.77. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $147.24.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.