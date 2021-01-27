Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 14,083 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,106 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 14,083 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Cree by 13.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,435 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cree by 1.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

CREE stock opened at $106.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.65. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

CREE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.82.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $942,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,460 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

