Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 18,782 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 18,782 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 338.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 117.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.25 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $71.30.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WDC shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Western Digital from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.91.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

